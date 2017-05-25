Rare Star Wars Jawa figure fetches £21k at auction

Image copyright Vectis Toy Auctions Image caption The toy was originally bought for about £1

A rare Star Wars toy kept in a cupboard has fetched more than £20,000 at auction.

The Star Wars Vintage Vinyl Cape Jawa figure is thought to be one of only a handful that exist.

It went under the hammer for £21,600 at Vectis Auctions in Thornaby as part of a Star Wars 40th Anniversary sale.

"It came from somebody who used to work at Palitoy and they had it for many years in a cupboard," said valuer Kathy Taylor.

"There's only about five or six known to exist."

The toy, which originally sold for about £1, came with a limited edition vinyl cape and its value was estimated to be between £8,000 - £10,000.

In 2013, a similar toy sold for £10,200.