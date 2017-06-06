County Durham surgeon accused of girls' sexual assault

A surgeon sexually assaulted two children during hospital appointments, a court has been told.

One girl, who was 14 at the time, said Magdy Eskander touched her breasts and put his hands below her pants.

The other, then aged seven, said the consultant orthopaedic surgeon, 59, smiled at her when he touched her during a physical examination in 2011.

At Teesside Crown Court, Mr Eskander denied four counts of sexual assault at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

The older girl told the jury the way she had been treated had left her feeling violated.

She was embarrassed by what had happened but, at the time, thought it was a necessary part of the examination, she said.

She later explained what had happened to a nurse, she told the court.

The trial continues.