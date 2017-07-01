Darlington murder inquiry: Pair held after man found in street

Image copyright Made in Teesside Image caption An area around the murder scene was sealed off

Armed police have arrested two men over the death of another man who was found in a Darlington street.

The 34-year-old, who has not yet been named, was discovered in the town's Geneva Street at about 04:10 BST.

He was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital, but died shortly afterwards despite efforts to revive him.

A spokesman for Durham Police said it was understood all three men were known to each other. Details of how the victim died have yet been released.