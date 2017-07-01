Darlington murder inquiry: Pair held after man found in street
Armed police have arrested two men over the death of another man who was found in a Darlington street.
The 34-year-old, who has not yet been named, was discovered in the town's Geneva Street at about 04:10 BST.
He was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital, but died shortly afterwards despite efforts to revive him.
A spokesman for Durham Police said it was understood all three men were known to each other. Details of how the victim died have yet been released.