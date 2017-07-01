Two men arrested in Darlington murder inquiry

Two men have been arrested by armed police on suspicion of murder, in connection with the death of a man found injured in a street.

The 34-year-old victim was discovered in Geneva Road, near Fenby Avenue, Darlington, at 04:10 BST on Saturday.

He died after being taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital.

A Durham Police statement said: "No further other suspects are being sought and police can confirm that all parties are known to each other."

It added: "A police presence will remain in the Geneva Road and Pensbury Street areas of the town as inquiries continue."