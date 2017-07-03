Michael Lawson stab death: Man charged with murder

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Mr Lawson died in hospital shortly after the attack

A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in the heart in the street.

Michael Lawson was attacked in Geneva Road, near Fenby Avenue, Darlington, at about 04:10 BST on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, from Appleby Close, Darlington, was taken to the town's Memorial Hospital but died shortly afterwards.

David Saunders, 32, from Esk Road, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court later.

Detectives also want to trace the occupants of a white saloon car that drove past the scene as Mr Lawson was being attacked.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Police say the occupants of the car may not have realised Mr Lawson was being attacked

A Durham Police spokesman said the driver appeared to slow down as he passed the scene "which suggests he saw something".

"At the time, it may have looked like a scuffle, but we now know this was the moment Michael was stabbed," he added.

"If you are the driver or recognise this white vehicle, we would urge you to please get in touch."