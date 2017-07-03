Crash teen Rhys Hemmingway will be 'sadly missed'

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Hemmingway's family have thanked well-wishers for their support

A "much-loved" teenager who died in a car crash will be "sadly missed", his family have said.

Rhys Hemmingway, 17, from Coundon, County Durham, died after his Peugeot 206 collided with a Skoda Octavia on the A68 Bildershaw Bank near West Auckland on Thursday.

Emergency services were called but Mr Hemmingway was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said it was with "deepest regret" that they announced his death.

Durham Police said it is understood Mr Hemmingway was heading from Burtree in the direction of West Auckland at about 10:45 BST.

He was travelling down a hill when he collided with the Skoda, which was being driven in the opposite direction.

The 65-year-old female Skoda driver, from Bishop Auckland, was taken to hospital with broken ribs.