Bradley Lowery: Family says all welcome at his funeral

Image caption Bradley Lowery died on Friday

The family of six-year-old Bradley Lowery have said all are welcome at his funeral.

Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery near Hartlepool, died on Friday following a fight with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer.

In a post on Facebook, his family said his funeral will be held at St Joseph's church in the village at 11:15 BST on Friday.

The Sunderland fan moved people around the world with his story.

Image copyright PA Image caption The youngster's plight captured the hearts of people around the world

His family said: "[The funeral] is open to everyone who would like to come and celebrate Bradley's life and pay their respects to show him how much he was loved."

Speakers will be set up outside the church and, although attendees are told they can wear what they want, his family will be wearing football shirts.

A private ceremony will be held afterwards at a crematorium.