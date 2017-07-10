Murderer William Dunlop: 'I am not a child molester'

A convicted murderer accused of raping teenagers decades ago has said he is a violent man but not a child molester.

William Dunlop, of Billingham, Teesside, was jailed in 2006 over the 1989 killing of Julie Hogg.

It is now alleged he raped one girl and forced himself on to another with the offences said to have taken place in Billingham and at his home from the mid-1980s to the early-1990s.

He denies three counts of rape and two charges of indecent assault.

Giving evidence at Teesside Crown Court, Dunlop said he had lied during his murder trial but was not lying now.

He said: "I have been a violent man right through my life, but I don't molest children."

The hearing was told that one of the alleged victims had been left disgusted by what had happened to her and had been unable to tell her parents.

The second alleged victim described having to fight off Mr Dunlop as he tried to kiss her.

Both girls were under the age of 16 at the time.

Mr Dunlop's legal team told the jury the claims had been fabricated and said there were inconsistencies in the timings and dates given.

The trial continues.