Adelie to close Middlesbrough sandwich factory

Image copyright Google Image caption Production in Middlesbrough is due end in September

A sandwich factory in Middlesbrough is to close with the loss of 180 jobs.

Adelie Foods, which owns the brands Daily Bread and Urban Eat, said it was moving work to the group's other sites in Scotland and London.

The Hounslow-based company, which also operates as Food Partners, currently occupies the former Brambles Food facility in the town's Drake Street.

Chief executive Martin Johnson said efficiencies had created spare capacity in other parts of the UK.

'Significantly more efficient'

He said: "Following 12 months of operational improvements, which have delivered capacity increases across the group, we can confirm that we are proposing to transfer production from Middlesbrough to other factories.

"We have grown with existing and new customers and made our factories and distribution network significantly more efficient.

"We will work closely with our people to help to reduce the impact of the announcement where possible."

Production is due to end in September.

The company makes three million pre-packed sandwiches and wraps a week from five UK factories and has six warehouses.