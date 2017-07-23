'Tourism gem' hope for Hartlepool maritime site

Image copyright HMS Trincomalee Trust Image caption HMS Trincomalee was built shortly after the end of the Napoleonic Wars

A maritime attraction is set to benefit from a £500,000 upgrade.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy, which took over the former Hartlepool Maritime Experience a year ago, said it wanted to transform it into a "real tourism gem".

Work will include conservation work to its centrepiece, HMS Trincomalee, which celebrates its bicentenary this year.

There will also be a new activity zone offering families hands-on adventure themes on the story of the ship.

Professor Dominic Tweddle, director general of The National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: "Following a year-long consultation with visitors it is clear that they want more things to do for the family so they can make a full day of it.

"So investing in the family offer is essential, it means more people will visit, particularly locals, and this will have an overwhelmingly positive influence on the town.

"We continue to work very well with our partners at Hartlepool Borough Council with the shared aim of making the site sustainable and a real tourism gem for the region."