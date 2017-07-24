Tees

Everton to host Bradley Lowery charity match

  • 24 July 2017
Bradley Lowery Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery was a mascot against Everton then for them

Everton will host a charity football match in celebration of Bradley Lowery, the club has announced.

Although a Sunderland fan, six-year-old Bradley made a real impact on Everton when he was a mascot first against them, then for them.

Bradley died on 7 July having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old.

Everton, which previously donated £200,000 to his appeal, will host a celebrity match on 3 September.

'Imp with biggest heart'

Bradley's mother Gemma said the support the family had received was "fantastic".

Evertonians formed a special bond with the youngster, initially during Everton's match at Sunderland in September 2016 and then when he was a guest at Goodison Park for two matches in January and February this year.

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright said: "I didn't know him for long but from the second he walked out onto the pitch with his beloved Sunderland against us, I felt an overwhelming need to support him.

"He was the loveliest lad - still an imp, but with the biggest heart."

Funds are being raised for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity set up by his family which aims to help other families with children with cancer.

