Everton to host Bradley Lowery charity match
Everton will host a charity football match in celebration of Bradley Lowery, the club has announced.
Although a Sunderland fan, six-year-old Bradley made a real impact on Everton when he was a mascot first against them, then for them.
Bradley died on 7 July having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old.
Everton, which previously donated £200,000 to his appeal, will host a celebrity match on 3 September.
'Imp with biggest heart'
Bradley's mother Gemma said the support the family had received was "fantastic".
Evertonians formed a special bond with the youngster, initially during Everton's match at Sunderland in September 2016 and then when he was a guest at Goodison Park for two matches in January and February this year.
Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright said: "I didn't know him for long but from the second he walked out onto the pitch with his beloved Sunderland against us, I felt an overwhelming need to support him.
"He was the loveliest lad - still an imp, but with the biggest heart."
Funds are being raised for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity set up by his family which aims to help other families with children with cancer.