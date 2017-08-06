Fish released into pollution-hit County Durham rivers

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Grayling were released into several County Durham rivers

More than 12,000 fish have been released into rivers across County Durham that have previously been affected by pollution.

Young grayling were put into the rivers Deerness, Browney and Skerne as well as Langley Beck at Staindrop and Aldbrough Beck near Darlington.

The fish were reared at an Environment Agency fish farm in Nottinghamshire using funding from rod licence sales.

The agency said the move would help restore fish numbers and water quality.

Fisheries officer Paul Frear said: "We're pleased we can provide these fish for restocking as part of our commitment to rod licence paying anglers and to help the process of natural recovery in waters which have been impacted by pollution or suffered poor water quality.

"While it's a really important aspect of our work, it's one of many things we do together with our partners to develop fisheries, including reducing the effects of pollution, improving habitat and removing barriers to fish migration."