Tees

Thousands taken in Eston High Street bank ram-raid

  • 8 August 2017
  • From the section Tees
Yorkshire Bank Image copyright cleveland Police
Image caption It is thought several men were involved in the raid in Eston High Street

Thousands of pounds were stolen during a "well-planned" ram-raid on a Teesside bank, police said.

A white Ford Kuga car was driven into the front of Yorkshire Bank on the High Street in Eston at about 09:00 BST.

Several men were spotted getting out of the vehicle and going into the bank, where cash boxes were taken, Cleveland Police said.

Det Daryl Tomlinson said the crime was "well-planned" and the gang used two cars.

He said: "We found a vehicle burnt out off Eston High Street towards Lakenby, and we then think they switched vehicles to a dark BMW and left the area.

"So we are really keen to identify anyone who saw the Kuga or the BMW in the area."

Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption The raiders smashed into the front of the Yorkshire Bank

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites