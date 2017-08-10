Newton Aycliffe chemical attack 'did not happen'

Image caption The woman claimed she was attacked by youths in an alley

An alleged attack in which a woman claimed to have a chemical thrown in her face did not actually happen, police have said.

The woman, 21, claimed a gang threw a corrosive substance smelling of bleach at her in Newton Aycliffe on 31 July.

Durham Police said officers had carried out a full investigation and now believe the attack did not happen.

A spokeswoman said the woman is "now receiving help from mental health experts".