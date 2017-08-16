Two hurt as car smashes into house in Middlesbrough

Image copyright Claire Sayers Image caption The car struck the house at about 01:20 BST

Two men have been taken to hospital after the car they were in crashed into a house.

The car smashed into the living room of a home on Ayresome Green Lane in Middlesbrough at about 01:20 BST.

No-one in the house was injured and it is not known how serious the injuries of those in the car are.

Frank Sayers lives in the house. His daughter Claire, who lives next door, said they were in "utter shock".

Image caption The occupants of the house were asleep upstairs when the car crashed

She told BBC Tees: "You just don't expect it to happen.

"My mum and dad were trapped in their house, we had to break the door down to get them out."

Mr Sayers said he and his wife were asleep upstairs when the car crashed.

Cleveland Police is yet to comment.