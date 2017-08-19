Teen arrested over two shootings in Billingham
- 19 August 2017
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired at a car and house in Billingham.
Cleveland Police said a cyclist fired a handgun at the stationary car on Tuesday, while shots were fired at an empty house on Wednesday.
Police said the attacks were linked and were targeted. No-one was injured in the shootings.
The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and recklessly endangering life.