Billingham shootings: Man charged with supplying drugs

Image caption Shots were fired at an empty house on Wednesday

A man arrested in connection with two shootings has been charged with intending to supply drugs.

The man, 20, had been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life after a car and house were shot at in Billingham.

Cleveland Police said he has instead been charged with three drugs offences.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage recklessly endangering life has been released with no further police action.

Police have also arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice and she faces questioning.

Remanded

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of production of Class B drugs has now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A 21-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with both shootings but later released without charge.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and one of intent to supply Class A drugs.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A cyclist shot at a parked car on Tuesday and shots were fired at an empty house on Wednesday.