Ex-Butterwick Hospice chief executive charged with fraud

Image copyright Google Image caption Butterwick Hospice Care was founded in 1984

The former chief executive of a charity hospice on Teesside has been charged with fraud.

Graham Leggatt-Chidgey, who left Butterwick Hospice in March, has been charged with fraud by abuse of position and theft.

The 62-year-old, of The Dovecote, Rokeby, Barnard Castle, had worked at the charity for 21 years.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 18 September. The hospice was founded in 1984.

It was set up by Mary Butterwick OBE on two sites in Stockton and Bishop Auckland, and provides care and support for people living with progressive life-limiting illnesses.