'Noisy' Darlington Cricket Club sparks neighbours row

The grunting of bowlers and whack of ball on bat has sparked a noise dispute between a cricket club and its neighbours.

Darlington Cricket Club has submitted a retrospective planning application for a new practice area and two sets of nets.

But residents of a newly-built estate bordering the Feethams ground object to the noise players make during practice.

The club has been at the same ground in County Durham since 1866.

Dropping trousers

The neighbours' complaints include "the noise of the bat striking the ball" and "the effort of batting and bowling" and the lack of privacy caused by the nets.

One letter also took issue with men "dropping their trousers to remove thigh pads and boxes in their underwear".

Darlington Borough Council's planning committee heard complaints from residents overlooking the ground.

The club plays in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Premier League and said nets previously on the southern boundary of the cricket ground had deteriorated and needed replacing.

The practice pitches are due to be available to club players as well as local schools between April and September.

Residents who are objecting said there are more suitable places on the field for the training facility.

The application has been recommended for approval by council officers with some conditions attached.