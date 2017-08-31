Tees

Guisborough motorcycle crash death treated as murder

  • 31 August 2017
  • From the section Tees
Sonny Stephenson Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption Sonny Stephenson died at the scene on Bolckow Street

The death of a teenage motorcyclist in a crash on Teesside is being treated as murder, police have said.

Sonny Stephenson, 17 and from Guisborough, died in the crash just after 21:15 BST on Sunday on Bolckow Street in the town.

A 15-year-old pillion passenger was also injured, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Cleveland Police said it had arrested a 34-year-old local man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The force is still appealing for people who were in the area at the time - in particular a person walking a dog just prior to the incident - to get in touch.
Image caption Tributes were left at the scene in Bolckow Street

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites