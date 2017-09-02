Children unhurt as car smashes into Stockton house
Two children asleep on a sofa escaped injury when a car smashed into the front of a house on Teesside.
The youngsters were in the living room of the property on Rosslare Road, Stockton, when a Renault Megane caused "substantial damage" at 01:50 BST.
Cleveland Police said a member of the public saw a teenage boy being dragged from the passenger side of the vehicle by a man in his 20s.
The pair were then driven away in another car.
None of the occupants of the house was hurt.