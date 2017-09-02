Tees

Children unhurt as car smashes into Stockton house

  • 2 September 2017
  • From the section Tees

Two children asleep on a sofa escaped injury when a car smashed into the front of a house on Teesside.

The youngsters were in the living room of the property on Rosslare Road, Stockton, when a Renault Megane caused "substantial damage" at 01:50 BST.

Cleveland Police said a member of the public saw a teenage boy being dragged from the passenger side of the vehicle by a man in his 20s.

The pair were then driven away in another car.

None of the occupants of the house was hurt.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites