Children unhurt as car smashes into Stockton house

Two children asleep on a sofa escaped injury when a car smashed into the front of a house on Teesside.

The youngsters were in the living room of the property on Rosslare Road, Stockton, when a Renault Megane caused "substantial damage" at 01:50 BST.

Cleveland Police said a member of the public saw a teenage boy being dragged from the passenger side of the vehicle by a man in his 20s.

The pair were then driven away in another car.

None of the occupants of the house was hurt.