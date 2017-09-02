Mini motorcycle teen hospitalised after head-on crash

A 15-year-old boy is seriously ill in hospital after his mini motorcycle was in a head-on crash with a car and burst into flames.

The teenager was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary after the collision with an Audi A3 on Hutton Avenue, Darlington, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.

He is in a stable condition.

The driver of the car was not injured and left the scene, a Durham Police spokeswoman said.