Jordan Seddon death: Woman charged over Middlesbrough crash

  • 4 September 2017
Jordan Seddon Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption Jordan Seddon died in hospital a day after the crash

A 41-year-old woman has been charged over the death of a 17-year-old boy who died in a crash.

Jordan Seddon was knocked off his BMX when he was struck by a car on Cargo Fleet Lane, Middlesbrough, early on Saturday.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital but died on Sunday.

The woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. She is due before Teesside magistrates later.

