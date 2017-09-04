Jordan Seddon death: Woman charged over Middlesbrough crash
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 41-year-old woman has been charged over the death of a 17-year-old boy who died in a crash.
Jordan Seddon was knocked off his BMX when he was struck by a car on Cargo Fleet Lane, Middlesbrough, early on Saturday.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital but died on Sunday.
The woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. She is due before Teesside magistrates later.