Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption These four men are among those Cleveland Police want to trace

Police investigating after violence broke out between more than 200 football fans have released images of men they want to speak to.

Children as young as 10 were injured after a brawl broke out in a coach park after the Middlesbrough v Sheffield United game on 12 August.

Photographs of a number of Sheffield United fans have been distributed by Cleveland Police.

Officers said they had already made several arrests, with more expected.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption These men's faces were captured on CCTV

One police officer was hospitalised when violence flared at the Riverside Stadium.

The trouble started just before the final whistle when Sheffield United's last-minute equalizing goal was disallowed.

The force said it was seeking to obtain football banning orders to prevent troublemakers attending any further games.

Middlesbrough won the Championship game 1-0.