Death of baby boy in Norton 'unexplained'
- 29 September 2017
The death of a four-month-old boy is being treated as "unexplained" by police.
Emergency services were called to a house on Hillside Road in Norton near Stockton at about 08:30 BST on Thursday.
Cleveland Police said a post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday evening but failed to establish a cause of death.
A spokeswoman said further tests will be carried out.