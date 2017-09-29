Tees

Death of baby boy in Norton 'unexplained'

  • 29 September 2017
  • From the section Tees

The death of a four-month-old boy is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

Emergency services were called to a house on Hillside Road in Norton near Stockton at about 08:30 BST on Thursday.

Cleveland Police said a post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday evening but failed to establish a cause of death.

A spokeswoman said further tests will be carried out.

