A maritime rescue organisation has set up a base in a Teesside fire station.

Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team has moved into Redcar Community Fire Station, which also houses teams from the police and the local council.

HM Coastguard said close collaboration with colleagues across other agencies was a fundamental part of working together.

It added the shared station would enable it to keep people safe at the coast.

Chief fire officer Ian Hayton said: "We are delighted to have the coastguard team on board as key partner in protecting local people and sharing the first-class community facilities we have at Redcar."