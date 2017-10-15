Image copyright Google Image caption The church will now be called Stockton Baptist Church

A church has been renamed because people had "no idea" it was a place of worship.

The Baptist Tabernacle in Stockton will now be called Stockton Baptist Church.

It had become clear "today's generation, the majority of whom no longer go at all to any church or place of religious worship, had no idea that the Tabernacle was a church", it said.

Church secretary Pete Chapman said a "Google search for churches in Stockton town centre was not finding" it.

This was despite it being "one of the best-attended churches in the area", he added.

The church was given its previous name when it moved to Wellington Street in 1901, in support of the Baptist pastor of London's Metropolitan Tabernacle, Charles Spurgeon.

Senior minister Andrew Waugh said the Baptist movement had been "divided over some of the basics of the Christian message".

"Most people in Stockton then would have been aware of this national dispute and understood the significance of the new name, even if they didn't agree with any of the issues involved," he said.