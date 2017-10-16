Image caption Teaching assistants have taken part in a number of strikes

Teaching assistants in County Durham have accepted a "final offer" bringing a 20-month pay dispute to an end.

Durham County Council bosses wanted to pay 2,000 support staff during term-time only.

The union Unison said the original offer meant staff would lose 23% of their salary.

Last month the offer was improved to offer a new grading system and Unison said its members had voted "overwhelmingly" to accept.

The new offer also includes a two-year compensation deal and measures to improve career progression.

A council spokesman said the new deal would help teaching assistants to develop their careers.

'Stress and concern'

Unison northern regional secretary Clare Williams welcomed the deal but said the row had caused a lot of "pain".

"The deal that they have voted to accept means the majority of teaching assistants will not be worried about pay cuts," she added.

"It also provides a clear way forward for all teaching assistants regardless of individual re-grading.

"This dispute has lasted far too long, and caused too much pain, stress and concern for teaching assistants - and everyone who cares about local schools."

The county council said the new deal would be implemented by 1 January.