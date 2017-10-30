Image copyright GNAA Image caption The woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance

An elderly woman died in a house fire on Teesside, police have said.

The woman, who was in her 80s but has not yet been named, was in a property on Egton Close in Redcar, when the blaze broke out at about 10:00 GMT.

She was taken by the Great North Air Ambulance to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, where she died some hours later, Cleveland Police said.

A spokesman said an investigation into the cause was under way, but it was not being treated as suspicious.

No-one else was hurt in the fire.