Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Police want to hear about anyone who "suddenly comes into money" in the area

A shop worker was left "terrified" after being threatened with a knife by a robber.

Police said the worker was removing cash from the till at Simply Food and Drink on Geneva Road, Darlington, on Saturday evening when he was targeted.

The robber, who had his face covered, threatened him then grabbed cash and ran off.

Police have released CCTV images of the culprit and want to hear about anyone who "suddenly comes into money".

The robber was slim and was wearing a dark top which had coloured patches on the shoulder and elbow area.

Det Cons John Tyers, from Darlington CID, said: "The shop worker was understandably left terrified.

"We would like to speak to the man in these pictures.

"If you recognise him, or are aware of somebody suddenly coming into money on Saturday evening, please contact us."