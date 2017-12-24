Image copyright Durham Police Image caption John Taylor died after being struck by a car in the early hours in Spennymoor

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car has been named.

John Taylor, 38, was killed when he was struck by a red Volkswagen Polo on Clarence Street, Spennymoor, in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement Mr Taylor's family said he was a much loved son, dad, brother and uncle who would be sadly missed.

Durham Police said the driver of the Polo was uninjured in the crash, which happened just before 03.45 GMT. Officers are appealing for witnesses.