Image copyright Tees Valley Combined Authority Image caption Two bypasses north of Darlington have been proposed with Route A preferred following concerns from residents

Initial plans for a new road crossing the Tees and a northern bypass of Darlington have been approved.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority cabinet has agreed to draw up business cases for the two new major roads.

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said both roads would help clear "traffic black spots" that have "blighted our roadways".

The authority will now ask the Department for Transport for £4m to develop the plans for the two schemes.

Image copyright Tees Valley Combined Authority Image caption Two crossings of the Tees have also been proposed

The Darlington Northern Link Road, between Junction 59 of the A1(M) and the A66 at Little Burdon would relieve traffic on the A1150 and A167 in the town, the authority said.

Two routes had been proposed and residents who had raised concerns would welcome "Route A" according to Bev Hutchinson, chairman of the Barmpton and Skerningham Action Group

The combined authority said the new Tees crossing would provide capacity for an extra 72,000 vehicles a day easing congestion on the A66 and A19 Tees flyover.