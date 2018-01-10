Image caption Residential and business addresses were targeted in the raids

Ten people arrested during raids into suspected human trafficking and sexual abuse have been released pending further investigations, police said.

More than 150 Cleveland officers and immigration officials took part in the raids on Tuesday, targeting properties in Teesside and South Yorkshire.

Nine men in Stockton and another in Sheffield were arrested on suspicion of offences including rape, conspiracy to traffic and blackmail.

All were released under investigation.

Nine men aged between 18 and 47 were arrested in Stockton. One man aged 30 was arrested in Sheffield.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said it had received reports that victims had allegedly been raped by multiple men after being driven to residential addresses.

He said he was unable to give exact victim numbers at this time, or to say if any of them were juveniles.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: "Tackling human trafficking and sexual exploitation is not just about police officers, we must all come together as a community if we are to make a real difference."