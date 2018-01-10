Image copyright Google Image caption The mine currently employs about 700 people

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to help 230 potash mine workers who are losing their jobs.

Last week Cleveland Potash revealed posts were being cut as production switches from potash to polyhalite.

Speaking in the Commons earlier she promised to try and help find axed workers new jobs.

She said: "We will be helping people to find other work and supporting those affected through the Department of Work and Pensions rapid response service."

She also said the government would work closely with the Tees Valley Combined Authority to make sure workers got the support they needed.

Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and Cleveland East, Simon Clarke, who raised the issue earlier, said the move was a "devastating blow" for the area.

Cleveland Potash Limited said it would be producing polyhalite at its Boulby mine in about six months.

The mine, which currently employs about 700 people, hopes to produce one million tonnes of polyhalite, a fertiliser marketed as a Polysulphate.

Cleveland Potash Limited, which is owned by ICL, said it hoped to keep job losses to a minimum and is beginning negotiations with trade unions.

The mine lost about 220 jobs in 2015 due to a reduction in the production of potash with bosses warning of further cuts in 2018.