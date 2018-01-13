Firefighters flood rescue unit boost

Image copyright Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The vehicle has already been operational in recent rescues on the River Tees

A North East fire service has invested in a special rescue vehicle kitted with an inflatable boat to aid flood victims.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle had space for 10 members of the public as well as a crew of six.

A spokesman for the service also said the vehicle could be used to help carry out rescues from mud and ice.

The new unit is based at Thornaby station and has a rescue craft permanently moored at the Tees Barrage.