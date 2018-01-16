Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption A problem with doors to the waste shed caused problems with pest control measures at the Washington site

A recycling firm responsible for a fly infestation at its site near Sunderland has been fined thousands of pounds.

Niramax Group Ltd also failed to comply with a plan to contain piles of tyres at a treatment site in Hartlepool.

During a hearing at Teesside Crown Court brought by the Environment Agency it admitted breaching its environmental permit and failing to comply with an enforcement notice to remove waste.

It was fined a total of £16,000 and ordered to pay £10,000 in costs.

The fly infestation was discovered by Environment Agency officers during an audit of waste storage sheds at Monument Park in Washington in April 2015.

It was still present during a second visit a week later, but was cleared after a further two days.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Piles of tyres overflowed the bays which were meant to contain them

In June 2015, officers found a number of permit breaches, including waste not being stored in separate bays, at the waste tyre plant in Hartlepool.

An action plan was set up, but subsequent visits found the bays still buried under piles of waste tyres, and no fire breaks were noted.

The company told the court an unseasonably sharp rise in temperature meant its fly suppression methods proved inadequate.

It had also done "everything in its power" to comply with the Hartlepool site enforcement notice, but a fluctuation in the market made it more difficult to remove them.

Rachael Caldwell, from the Environment Agency, said: "In both of these cases there was a negative impact on the local areas, which is extremely unpleasant, and not something communities should have to endure."