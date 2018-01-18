Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Redcar plant was mothballed in September 2015, then fully shut down a month later

The road to recovery after Redcar's SSI steelworks closure will be "long and challenging", a report has found.

But the task force set up after 2,200 people lost their jobs in 2105 also noted "a good start" had been made.

Many ex-workers' salaries though are not at the level they were pre-closure.

For some, an inability to match former earnings or maintain their lifestyle had a "devastating impact" on general wellbeing, health and relationships, the report said.

The reduction in personal spending power also had an impact on the wider service economy, and was felt particularly on high streets and town centres.

Government funding of £16m for start-ups and training has led to more than 1,800 new jobs and the creation of hundreds of businesses.

'Back to life'

One of the more unusual enterprises funded through the Business Advice Start Up Fund, was a Jamaican food business set up in Middlesbrough by former production operator, Mark Hill.

He said: "I'm originally from Kingston in Jamaica, where the cooking skills and recipes are handed down by generations.

"I'm passionate and proud of my culture, so it gives me a buzz when people try Jamaican and Caribbean food for the first time and tell me they enjoy it, that's what I love the most."

Another couple - along with their son, also a former SSI worker - were helped to set up a wine and cocktail bar on the site of an empty shop in Redcar.

Gerry Morrison said: "This part of town is coming back to life with cafés, pubs and restaurants and it's exciting to be part of it."

Image copyright SSI task foroce Image caption Funding has been used to support a wide range of new firms

The report collected data from the start-up firms once they had been trading for 26 weeks and found more than 91% of businesses were still operational.

However, it noted the level of failure was slightly higher than the national average of 7.8%, and above the Tees Valley level of 6.8%.

The task force is to make further funding available across the whole of the Teesside economy to encourage existing businesses to create more jobs.

Amanda Skelton, chair of the SSI task force and chief executive of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said: "We do not underestimate that there is still much to be done to help people survive and thrive following redundancy and prepare for new opportunities ahead.

"Our focus is now on creating a long-term sustainable economy with better, well paid jobs and prospects for everyone.

"We want to build on the success of the business start-up scheme by widening this opportunity to others across the Tees Valley, encouraging that entrepreneurial spirit across the whole area."