Image caption More than 150 officers took part in raids on residential and business addresses in Stockton and Sheffield

Police investigating human trafficking and sexual abuse on Teesside have made further arrests.

It follows raids on properties in Stockton and Sheffield on 9 January.

Four men, aged between 22 and 34, and all from the Cleveland force area, were held on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

The latest arrests bring the total to 11, and all have now been released pending further investigation.

Det Insp Chris Stone, leading the Cleveland Police investigation, said: "Progress continues to be made with the support of our communities to target those who seek to exploit vulnerable people.

"Arrests continue to be made, properties searched and evidence gathered."

Cleveland Police urged anyone with information which might assist the investigation to contact them.