Image copyright Google Image caption The dog had been tied to a telegraph pole close to Mainsforth Terrace

Police have defended their decision to shoot dead an "aggressive" dog which had been left tied to a telegraph pole in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said all attempts to calm the elderly German Shepherd or find its owner had failed.

The decision to kill the dog on Mainsforth Terrace at about 10:00 GMT on 21 January sparked outrage online.

Many said the dog should have been sedated, but the police said vets were unable to get close enough.

'Confused and distressed'

One woman commenting on Facebook said: "There was no need to have destroyed that dog.

"He could have been tranquillised, assessed with a vet. Then and only then, if it was deemed necessary he could have been euthanised calmly. That dog would have been confused distressed hungry."

A police spokesman said: "The decision to destroy the dog has not been taken lightly, and this was the very last course of action that we wanted to take.

"All attempts to calm the dog failed. Vets advised that they were unable to sedate the dog due to not being able to approach it and not having equipment to sedate from a distance.

'Kindest option'

"Unfortunately, veterinary professionals advised that the dog could not be re-homed due to its aggressive behaviour."

The RSPCA said it was "extremely distressing" for all involved but "euthanising the dog was sadly the kindest option".

A spokesman said abandoning the dog had been "totally unacceptable" and had had "tragic consequences".

Thousands have commented on the force's Facebook page, with most apparently outraged by the shooting.

Some called it disgusting and cruel, while others said the dog would have been distressed by being left out in the cold.