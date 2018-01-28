Image copyright Family handout Image caption Linda Pyers was a "much-loved grandmother" who will be "deeply missed".

A "much-loved grandmother" died in hospital after being injured in a car crash.

Linda Pyers, 70, was a passenger in a Toyota Avensis which was in collision with a VW Transporter van on the A174 near Coulby Newham on Friday.

Mrs Pyers, from Coulby Newham, will be "deeply missed", her family said.

A 78-year-old woman driving the Avensis was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released under investigation, Cleveland Police said.

Another passenger in the Avensis, a 79-year-old woman, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Mrs Pyers was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after being taken there by ambulance.

In a statement, her family said: "Linda was a much-loved mother, grandmother and family member to all of our family.

"She will be deeply missed by us all and many of her friends."

The two vehicles collided on the eastbound slip road at Low Lane, police said.

The road was closed for about six hours. Police are appealing for witnesses.