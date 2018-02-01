Image copyright Birds Eye Image caption Birds Eye said it immediately removed the advert when it was made aware of the issue

Frozen food giant Birds Eye has pulled a fish finger advert over concerns raised by County Durham safety campaigners.

The TV advert featured a man and boy jumping into the sea with a voiceover declaring: "Captain Birds Eye loves the simple things, like jumping into cold water on a hot day with his grandson."

A campaign group set up after the death of a 14-year-old boy from cold water shock called the advert inappropriate.

The firm agreed to amend it.

Cameron Gosling, from Crook, died after going swimming with friends in the River Wear in July 2015. It later emerged he had not acclimatised to the cold temperature of the water.

The teenager's family and Durham County Council subsequently launched the Dying to be Cool campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of swimming in cold water.

Cameron's mother Fiona contacted the company to say she was "shocked" when she saw the advert.

She added: "There are so many families and organisations that work so hard on water safety education. It seemed as though Birds Eye hadn't done its research before making it."

The council wrote to Birds Eye expressing concern that the advert suggested jumping into cold water on a hot day was safe.

A spokesman for Birds Eye said: "We take our advertising responsibilities very seriously and we were grateful to be made aware of this issue.

"We have taken the current advert off air. We are now amending the voiceover to remove references to the temperature of the water and weather.

"As a family brand, we decided to take swift action and wish campaigners every success in highlighting this important issue."