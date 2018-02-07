Image copyright Lib Dems/EPA Image caption The Liberal Democrats said Laura Benson's comments were "extremely tasteless"

A councillor suspended by her party for saying US president Donald Trump should be beheaded has been reinstated.

Laura Benson posted on Facebook she hoped Mr Trump would be assassinated for allowing remains of legally-hunted elephants into the US.

Liberal Democrat party leaders said her remarks were "extremely tasteless".

Ms Benson said: "As far as I'm concerned everything was investigated accordingly and it's all behind me now as my suspension has been lifted."

Ms Benson, who represents the Newcomen ward on Redcar and Cleveland Council, "apologised unreservedly" when the remarks came to light in December.

She had also posted that First Lady Melania Trump should be "ashamed" for standing by her husband.

She was suspended by the Lib Dems but now the party has confirmed she is back and no sanctions have been placed on her.