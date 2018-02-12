Motorcyclist killed in lorry collision at Wolviston
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a lorry.
The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after the crash on the A689 at the Wolviston roundabout.
Cleveland Police said it happened at about 17:00 GMT on Monday and traffic was being diverted until further notice. Officers are also appealing for witnesses.
A force spokeswoman added: "Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time."