Image copyright PA Image caption Stewards rushed to deal with the flare

Six people were arrested after a flare was set off during a match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

No-one was injured in the incident, which happened at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium during Friday's Sky Bet Championship game.

Cleveland police said the six were being held on suspicion of public order offences, possession of pyrotechnics and throwing missiles.

Middlesbrough's 3-0 win put the team in a promotion play-off position.

The incident, which happened towards the end of the game, occurred in the away supporters section of the ground.