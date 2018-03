More than 22,000 properties on Teesside are without electricity after a suspected explosion at a substation.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said it was called to the incident at Windsor Road in Saltburn, shortly before 19:00 GMT.

No-one has been reported hurt, but it is understood large areas of Saltburn, Redcar and Hartlepool are affected.

Northern Powergrid said underground cables had been affected in the incident and that engineers were on the scene.