A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man on Teesside.

The victim, who was in his 40s, died at a property in Brackenfield Court, Eston, on Monday evening. He has not been formally identified.

Andrew Timney, 29, of Brackenfield Court, has been charged with the man's murder.

Mr Timney is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later, police said.