Image copyright Google Image caption Jason Dean's body was found at Brackenfield Court in Eston

A father-of-three believed to have been murdered in a Teesside property has been named.

The body of Jason Dean, 43, was found at an address on Brackenfield Court, in Eston, on Monday.

His family described him as a "loving father and grandfather" who had "faced difficulties during his life".

Andrew Timney, 29, of Brackenfield Court, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Dean had two daughters, a son and a granddaughter.