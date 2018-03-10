Middlesbrough Town Hall: New status secures £1m funding
A revamped town hall will be given almost £1m over the next four years after securing special status.
For the past two years the Grade II listed Middlesbrough Town Hall has been shut to undergo a £7.7m restoration.
Previously inaccessible areas in the 129-year-old venue, including a Victorian courtroom, will be revealed when it reopens its doors in May.
Its Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation status sees it getting £249k extra a year until 2022.
The revamp has been funded by Middlesbrough Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund.
Councillor Mick Thompson, executive member for culture and communities, said: "The fully restored hall has been given a new lease of life as a major regional focal point for music, comedy and entertainment and I know it will be a big hit with audiences and performers alike."