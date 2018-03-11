Marton Road in Middlesbrough shut over gas explosion fears
A busy town centre road in Middlesbrough was closed over fears of a gas explosion.
Police and firefighters were called to Marton Road just after 10:30 GMT to reports of a gas canister leaking inside a van.
Cleveland Police said despite the leak being small, a 6ft (1.82m) cordon would not contain an explosion.
There was no risk to the public and the road has now reopened after several hours, police said.
A spokesman said: "We had to close the whole road because if someone threw a cigarette it would be a big bang."