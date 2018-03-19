Image caption Dr Ernesto Schwartz-Marin and Dr Arely Cruz-Santiago are now preparing their legal case

Two Durham University academics and their daughter who were ordered to leave the UK within 14 days have been granted a temporary reprieve.

Dr Ernesto Schwartz-Marin, Dr Arely Cruz-Santiago and 11-year-old Camila faced leaving the country by Saturday 24 March.

The Home Office said the couple breached rules by spending too much time abroad during their visa period.

It has halted proceedings following the intervention of their local MP.

Dr Schwartz-Marin said: "It is a relief to know, for now, we are not going to be made to leave and that they have given us time to prepare the legal case.

"We hope the Home Office rescinds its decision. That would be fantastic.

"We need to lobby for a change in the law with regards to academics working abroad as part of their job."

'Really unfair'

Dr Ernesto Schwartz-Marin's application for indefinite leave to remain in the UK had been refused because he was absent for more than 180 days within a 12-month period, the Home Office said.

The couple, who have lived in the UK for 11 years, did humanitarian work in their home country of Mexico for the university.

Although there are exceptions for humanitarian projects, the Home Office stated their work did not qualify.

Image caption Their 11-year-old daughter Camila has lived in the UK since she was eight months old

Labour's City of Durham MP, Roberta Blackman-Woods, is working with lawyers and the university to overturn the decision.

"They came here in 2007 when their daughter was only a few months old," she said.

"Her whole life has been in the UK.

"It seems really unfair to penalise them for doing their jobs, which they were in the UK for," the MP added.

More than 70,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Home Office to reconsider its decision.

The Home Office did not respond to a request for a comment on the case.